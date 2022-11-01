Guardians Set Franchise Record With Four Gold Glove Winners

All year the Guardians had some of the best defense in baseball. It's hard to deny that it was one of the reasons they were able to get to the ALDS in a year many projected them to miss the playoffs.

That defense got major recognition as Cleveland ended up with four players receiving Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions. The winners were:

Shane Bieber P

P Andres Gimenez 2B

2B Steven Kwan LF

LF Myles Straw CF

That gives the Guardians four Gold Gloves out of their five nominees. The only Cleveland nominee who didn't receive their award was Jose Ramirez at third base.

Four Gold Gloves for one team is still incredibly impressive. Most teams don't even have one of their players win one and the Guardians have almost half of their starting defense taking home an award.

This number of Gold Glove winners in one season also sets a new franchise record for the Guardians.

The previous record for a Cleveland team was set in 2000 when Roberto Alomar, Omar Vizquel, and Travis Fryman each won the award at their position.

This is just a sign of what is to come for this Guardians team. They play baseball the right way by doing all of the little things and that can be seen on the defensive side of the ball.

Let's hope next year they can break this record again and come away with five winners!

