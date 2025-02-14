Guardians Share Multiple Medical Updates As Spring Training Begins
The Cleveland Guardians' 2025 Spring Training is officially underway, as pitchers and catchers reported this past Tuesday and had their first scheduled workout yesterday.
On Friday, the team shared encouraging medical updates for seven different players who are currently injured.
Shane Bieber
The Cleveland right-handed starter is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent last April. The team says that Bieber is currently throwing five days per week and from as far as 120 feet, and is set to begin mound throwing progression in the middle of this month.
Nic Enright
The right-handed reliever, who spent last season with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, is currently recovering from a low-grade right latissimus dorsi muscle strain. The Guardians project Enright to return to game action in April, and he is likely to begin throwing again this coming week.
Daniel Espino
The right-handed starter, who last pitched in 2022 with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks and is on Cleveland's 40-man roster, is currently recovering from right shoulder surgery.
The Guardians say that Espino is currently on schedule with his rehab and throwing progression 11 months after his procedure. Based on his current recovery, Cleveland plans for him to return to game action in another five-to-seven months.
David Fry
The 2024 All-Star utilityman is currently recovering from right elbow surgery he underwent at the end of this past October. The Guardians say that Fry is responding well to his rehab program, and he will check in with his surgeon early next month to determine the next steps in his recovery process.
Sam Hentges
The left-handed reliever is currently recovering from left shoulder surgery he underwent this past September. Cleveland says that he will likely return to throwing progression next month and is on schedule with his rehab program. The team also says that the usual recovery time for Hentges' shoulder procedure is 12-to-14 months.
Trevor Stephan
The right-handed reliever missed all of last season due to undergoing Tommy John surgery this past March. Like Bieber, who underwent the same procedure the following month, Stephan is currently throwing five days per week from as far as 120 feet. The Guardians say that his mound throwing progression will likely start later this month.
George Valera
The outfielder, who spent all of last season with Triple-A Columbus, is currently recovering from right knee surgery on his patellar tendon that he underwent 19 weeks ago. Cleveland says that Valera is throwing from up to 75 feet and taking soft toss swings, and is expected to start both batting practice and on-field running and this coming week.
Valera is also expected to begin participating in defensive drills by next month.
