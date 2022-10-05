Guardians To Host Rays In Wild Card Series At Progressive Field

After a few days of speculation and schedule watching, it's finally official. The Guardians will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 Wild Card Series. This first round will be a best-of-three-game series in which the entirety of it will be played at home at Progressive Field.

However, no times have been announced for this series yet.

This is the first year that the MLB is using this new format. The old Wild Card was a single game "play-in" game between two teams. This new version gives teams with better records a bye in the first round.

As for the Guardians and Rays, it's shaping up to be a fantastic series between the two. Cleveland took the season series winning four of the six games and outscored them 22-18.

However, both of these teams have a similar managerial style with Terry Francona and Kevin Cash, and play a similar brand of baseball. Then there is also the Corey Kluber story and whether or not he makes a start at Progressive Field as an opposing pitcher.

The Rays match up with the Guardians pretty well so it won't be an easy series by any stretch of the imagination. But, Cleveland has proven everyone wrong so far this season and it's time to do it again.

-----

Read More:

Terry Francona Indicates Bo Naylor Could Be On Guardians Playoff Roster

This Keeps Happening To Andres Gimenez

Triston McKenzie Has Historic Final Start Of The Season For The Guardians

Oscar Gonzalez Is Doing It All For The Guardians Right Now

A Couple Of Guardians Received Awards For The Month Of September

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation