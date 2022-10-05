Skip to main content

Guardians To Host Rays In Wild Card Series At Progressive Field

Cleveland and Tampa Bay will play a best-of-three-game series at Progressive Field in the first round of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.
After a few days of speculation and schedule watching, it's finally official. The Guardians will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 Wild Card Series. This first round will be a best-of-three-game series in which the entirety of it will be played at home at Progressive Field.

However, no times have been announced for this series yet. 

This is the first year that the MLB is using this new format. The old Wild Card was a single game "play-in" game between two teams. This new version gives teams with better records a bye in the first round.

As for the Guardians and Rays, it's shaping up to be a fantastic series between the two. Cleveland took the season series winning four of the six games and outscored them 22-18. 

However, both of these teams have a similar managerial style with Terry Francona and Kevin Cash, and play a similar brand of baseball. Then there is also the Corey Kluber story and whether or not he makes a start at Progressive Field as an opposing pitcher.

The Rays match up with the Guardians pretty well so it won't be an easy series by any stretch of the imagination. But, Cleveland has proven everyone wrong so far this season and it's time to do it again. 

