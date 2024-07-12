Guardians Trade For Former All-Star Pitcher In This Proposal
It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Cleveland Guardians need to address their starting rotation between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
The Guardians have made little moves for pitchers here and there, signing Matthew Boyd (who hasn't pitched since last season due to Tommy John surgery) and trading for Spencer Howard (who owns a lifetime 7.04 ERA and got rocked in his first Cleveland start).
Basically, the Guardians need to make a significant trade to bolster their pitching staff, and while top-flight hurlers like Garrett Crochet and Jack Flaherty may be pipe dreams, there are certainly other arms Cleveland can realistically acquire.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has offered an interesting trade proposal, suggesting that the Guardians swing a deal to acquire right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers.
Miller has Cleveland sending minor-league lefty Will Dion to the Rangers in the trade.
Lorenzen has gone 5-5 with a 3.52 ERA this season, allowing 68 hits while registering 65 strikeouts over 92 innings of work. His walk rate (4.3 BB/9) is concerning, and his peripherals (5.19 FIP, .224 BABIP) indicate that he may be getting a bit lucky in 2024, but the Guardians would gladly welcome that luck into their ailing starting rotation.
The 32-year-old made the All-Star team last year, going 9-9 with a 4.18 ERA across 29 outings (25 starts) between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Lorenzen is certainly not an ace. As a matter of fact, he just became a starter again in 2022 after spending six straight seasons working as a reliever (he began his career as a starter with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016, but went to the bullpen after just one year). But, he has displayed that he is a decent arm that doesn't allow a lot of hits.
Additionally, his 113 ERA+ this season is actually pretty impressive.
It would not be a flashy addition, but Lorenzen would unquestionably help Cleveland's pitching staff.