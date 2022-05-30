The Guardians have traded Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

Yu Chang's time in Cleveland has come to an end.

On Friday, Yu Chang was designated for assignment and today the club announced that he has been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

Chang has played with Cleveland dating back to the 2019 season. In the four years that he played in Cleveland, he hit .208, had a .372 SLG, and a .637 OPS.

As a utility player, Chang never seemed to find a consistent role with the team.

Despite what his career numbers look like, Chang did have some moments with the team that he and fans can look back on fondly. One of these moments was the second half of 2021.

In the month of August 2021, Chang hit .323 with four home runs and seven RBI. It looked like he was finally starting to break out.

In 2022, Chang had a strong Spring Training but was never able to transfer that play over to the four games he played at the major league level.

Chang’s move to the Pirates could be a good one for his career. He will get more opportunities in the Pittsburgh organization than he would have got here in Cleveland with the number of middle infielders at the major league level and coming up in the minors.

