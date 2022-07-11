Guardians Vs. White Sox Game Preview: The Guardians Try to Get Back On Track Before Break

Quantrill and Lynn take the mound as both teams head into game one with 41 wins.

It's good to be back home! It's time to turn the page on the last road trip and head into the All-Star break strong. The best way to do this is to get an early series lead against a division rival, the Chicago White Sox. However, the White Sox who also sit at 41 wins and are looking for the same momentum making this a big series.

Here is how the Guardians look heading into game one.

Guardians Lineup:

Two All-Stars In The Lineup

Yesterday, the rest of the All-Star lineups were revealed and there are a number of Guardians headed to Los Angeles. Third baseman Jose Ramirez and second baseman Andres Gimenez will both be representing the Guardians and will get the start today.

The Rookie In Right Field

Nolan Jones had a fabulous first series and there are a lot of reasons to be excited about him. But, the Royals don't exactly have the best pitching staff in the league and he is going to be tested against a savvy veteran in Lance Lynn.

The White Sox also have some big bats in their lineup, which means he could get some more action in right field.

Pitching Matchup: Cal Quantrill (3.86 ERA) Vs. Lance Lynn (5.33 ERA)

Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Guardians tonight in the series opener. He is coming off one of the worst starts of the season, only going four innings against the Tigers and giving up eight hits and three earned runs.

He has one start against the White Sox this year. He pitched 6.1 innings in that game and gave up nine hits and four runs. Quantrill statistically pitches very well at home with a 3.24 ERA and has three wins and no losses which could be a big factor against a strong White Sox Lineup.

White Sox starter, Lance Lynn, is not having the season that he was envisioning. He started the year on the injured list and didn't make his first start until June. He has a 4.09 ERA in the month of July in two starts.

Even if it isn't the Lance Lynn that we are used to seeing, he still remains a dangerous veteran that could take advantage of a young Guardians lineup.

