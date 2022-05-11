Skip to main content

Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests Postpones Wednesday's Guardians-White Sox Game

Guardians and White Sox postpone Wednesday's game due to COVID-19 outbreak.

On the heels of the announcement Guardians manager Terry Francona would be out due to testing positive for COVID-19, Wednesday's game has now been postponed.

Multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization made the decision to postpone this afternoon's game with the Chicago White Sox. This will allow for continued contract tracing and testing.

When it becomes available, Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update.

The Guardians have a scheduled day off on Thursday, and were set to begin a three-game series in Minnesota this weekend. For now, the pitching rotation and schedule is left to be determined. 

