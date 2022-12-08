Here's What The Guardians Lineup Could Look Like With The Addition Of Josh Bell

The Guardians made a huge splash in free agency by signing one of the best hitters on the market, Josh Bell. He completely transforms this Cleveland lineup with the power he brings to the table.

This is what the Guardians lineup could look like (with the way the roster is currently constructed) after the addition of Bell.

Steven Kwan - LF

Amed Rosario - SS

Jose Ramirez - 3B

Josh Bell - DH

Josh Naylor - 1B

Oscar Gonzalez - RF

Andres Gimenez - 2B

Bo Naylor? - C

Myles Straw - CF

This is just one variation of the lineup that Terry Francona could put together. But the Guardians could take multiple directions with how they put together their order.

Josh Bell is a switch hitter which means that Tito doesn't have to worry about putting directly in front of Josh Naylor who is a lefty. Bell could also be placed right behind Jose Ramirez who is another switch hitter.

The defensive side could also have a diverse look to it depending on the opponent. In this scenario, Bell is the team's designated hitter and Naylor is the first baseman. Those two positions could easily be flipped too.

On the defensive side, there's also a scenario where Naylor could be in right field allowing Oscar Gonzalez to DH.

There are a lot of different ways that Tito can draw it up. Now we just have to wait until April to see what he does.

