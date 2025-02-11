Insider Connects Guardians To Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher
Pitchers and catchers may have reported to Spring Training on Tuesday morning down in Goodyear, Arizona, but the Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation depth is still a bit suspect.
Tanner Bibee should head into the season as the team's No. 1, but there are plenty of questions after that, considering past injuries and underperformances with this group.
These concerns may force the front office to still consider adding another veteran starter before Opening Day, and one MLB insider connected the top remaining pitcher to the Guardians.
ESPN's Jeff Passan recently connected the Guardians to Pivetta when analyzing his current market and possible fits.
"Right-hander Nick Pivetta radiates talent, and teams' pitching models adore his stuff. Teams in need of more starting pitching -- the Cleveland Guardians, the San Diego Padres, even Boston, where the 32-year-old Pivetta spent the past five years -- are obvious fits," wrote Passan.
Pivetta would be perfect in the middle-to-top of Cleveland's rotation. Not only did he finish the 2024 season with a 4/14 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP, but he also pitched 145.2 innings, which would have led the Guardians last year.
The biggest concern with signing Pivetta is that, if they do, the Guardians will lose a draft pick since he rejected the qualifying offer.
Cleveland is notorious for building their organization through the draft and holding picks with high value.
That said, this was a team on the verge of making it to the World Series a year ago. The front office should be okay with forefitting one pick for a proven starting pitcher to get back to that position in 2025.