Insider Offers Bleak Outlook On Potential Guardians Free Agency Additions
The Cleveland Guardians have several clear roster needs. The most glaring is the addition of one or two starting pitchers and another outfielder who can produce at the plate.
However, actually making these upgrades is much easier said than done. Bringing in free agents could be even harder this offseason, given one outlook on the free agency class from respected MLB insider Buster Olney.
Olney revealed on Tuesday that he spoke to one evaluator who believes the price for top-tier free agents could be astonishing this offseason. "There is more need than there is talent available... There is need all over the place," wrote Olney on X.
This isn't great news for the Guardians organization, which typically doesn't spend big money during the offseason.
So far, Cleveland's only free agency move is bringing back veteran catcher Austin Hedges, who has more of a leadership role on the roster than an on-difference maker.
Onley's report doesn't mean all hope is lost for Cleveland regarding finding upgrades before 2025 Opening Day.
One outcome may be that the Guardians recognize they have a window of contention opening and decide now's the time to spend big money on a player if the front office believes it'll benefit them for the foreseeable future.
If that doesn't happen, Cleveland could also turn to the trade market and finally give up some of their prospective talent for proven major league players.
None of this is to say that the Guardians won't make any moves this winter, but it does show that Cleveland isn't the only team looking for additions that could up the price of those upgrades.