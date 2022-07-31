Is Nolan Jones About To Make His Debut At First Base?

Everything seemed normal when Saturday's lineup card was announced. But then about an hour before the first pitch, Josh Naylor was scratched with what was being called "right-ankle soreness."

After the game, Tito said, "He was on his way to go get loose. Then (the ankle) numbed up on him and it was hard for him to walk." He went on to say the team plans to get him looked at when they get back to Cleveland.

Owen Miller filled in for Naylor in his absence in the order and at first base. However, he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his right elbow. Tito said his exit had to do with him having trouble swinging the bat.

Well, there goes both of the Guardians' first basemen. Assuming neither can go for Sunday's game, who plays first? Nolan Jones?

It would be Jones' first time playing first in the Big Leagues, but not in his professional career. He took reps at the position last season in the minors. There was even some fan speculation that he could end up there after the trade deadline.

This is purely speculation on what the team could do in an emergency situation where they need someone to play first. The other option the Guardians could consider is Ernie Clement. He played first on Saturday when Miller left and previously played a few innings there in Colorado.

Who knows, maybe Miller will be ready to go for Sunday (it certainly doesn't sound like Naylor will be). But the Guardians have to have some sort of backup plan in case he's not. A logical solution could be Nolan Jones.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Sign All 2022 MLB Draft Selections, Sign Non-Drafted Free Agent

Guardians Still Can't Give Plesac Any Run Support

Owen Miller Leaves Guardians Game With Injury

Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Stays Red Hot In Columbus Win Friday Night

Guardians Vs. Rays Series Preview: Can The Guardians End Their Road Trip With Winning Record

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI