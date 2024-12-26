Elite Minor Leaguer Predicted To Be Guardians No. 1 Prospect Next Year
Over the last few months, much of the talk surrounding the Cleveland Guardians' farm system has focused on Travis Bazzana. This is understandable, considering he was the top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Bazzana is currently ranked as Cleveland's top prospect in their system. However, Jim Callis of MLB.com believes that the title could go to someone else at the end of 2025: Jaison Chourio.
Chourio is currently Cleveland's third-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He's only at Single-A and is 19 years old, so he has a long way to go before reaching the majors.
The outfield prospect's potential is there, though. Callis points out that "Chourio may not have older brother Jackson's power, but he's a switch-hitter with otherwise solid or better tools across the board."
Last season, Jaison hit .269/.414/.398 with a .812 OPS. These stats include 24 doubles, five home runs, and 58 RBI.
As Callis mentions, the power isn't there just yet for Jaison, but his bat-to-ball skills suggest that this part of his game could develop as he moves throughout Cleveland's system.
The interesting part of this prediction is that Chourio will be Cleveland's top prospect a year from now.
Bazzana is currently the clear-cut top prospect in the Guardians' system.
If Chourio overtakes him for this spot, will it be on pure talent and potential, or will Bazzana graduate out of being a prospect at some point during the 2025 season?
We'll know the answer to this question at some point next season. However, Callis' prediction is not too far-fetched based on Chourio's potential and current skillset.