Cleveland Guardians José Ramírez underwent thumb surgery Wednesday morning at Dayton's Kettering Health to repair the ulnar collateral ligament the third baseman injured back in June.

The club announced the surgery went as expected and that Ramírez will be sidelined from baseball activity until the 6-8 week mark.

Following the end of the 2022 season, it was revealed that he had opted to continue to play with the injury instead of going through the surgery at that time.

Ramírez finished the season slashing .280/.355/.869 after a blistering start to the 2022 campaign. The 30-year-old will be looked to once again be a leader of the young squad as he returns from injury and enters the 2023 season.

