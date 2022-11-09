Skip to main content

José Ramírez Undergoes Thumb Surgery

The Guardians' third baseman had surgery Wednesday morning.

Cleveland Guardians José Ramírez underwent thumb surgery Wednesday morning at Dayton's Kettering Health to repair the ulnar collateral ligament the third baseman injured back in June.

The club announced the surgery went as expected and that Ramírez will be sidelined from baseball activity until the 6-8 week mark. 

Following the end of the 2022 season, it was revealed that he had opted to continue to play with the injury instead of going through the surgery at that time. 

Ramírez finished the season slashing .280/.355/.869 after a blistering start to the 2022 campaign. The 30-year-old will be looked to once again be a leader of the young squad as he returns from injury and enters the 2023 season.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Success Proves Why Terry Francona Is The Manager Of The Year

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chris Antonetti Hints At Major Moves For The Guardians This Offseason

Chris Antonetti Named MLB's Executive Of The Year

"It's Extremely Blessing:" This Is What Steven Kwan Has To Say About Being A Rookie Of The Year Finalist

Steven Kwan Represents Guardians As An American League Rookie Of The Year Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Terry Francona September 25 2022
News

Guardians Success Proves Why Terry Francona Is The Manager Of The Year

By Tommy Wild
Chris Antonetti October 4 2015
News

"We will go into the offseason with the intent of trying to improve:" Chris Antonetti Hints At Major Moves For The Guardians This Offseason

By Tommy Wild
Chris Antonetti
News

Guardians' Chris Antonetti Voted MLB Executive Of The Year

By Adrienne Goehler
Steven Kwan July 4 2022
News

"It's Extremely Blessing:" This Is What Steven Kwan Has To Say About Being A Rookie Of The Year Finalist

By Tommy Wild
Steven Kwan October 3 2022
News

Steven Kwan Represents Guardians As An American League Rookie Of The Year Finalist

By Tommy Wild
Terry Francona October 11 2022
News

Guardians Manager Terry Francona Named 2022 American League Manager Of The Year Finalist

By Tommy Wild
davenport
Prospects

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Guardians Top 50 Prospects Update, No. 50 RHP Aaron Davenport

By Todd Paquette
Carlos Rodon September 14 2022
News

The Guardians Should Target Carlos Rodon This Offseason

By Tommy Wild