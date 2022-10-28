Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez Represent Guardians As Finalists For Silver Slugger Award

The award nominations keep on coming for the Guardians in the offseason. Last week Cleveland had five players nominated for a Gold Glove Award which highlights the league's best defenders. Friday they got some recognition on the offensive side too.

Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez are both finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger Award at their respective positions. This award is given to those players who demonstrate outstanding offense.

Gimenez is up against Jose Altuve (HOU), Marcus Semien (TEX), and DJ LeMahieu (NYY)

The other third basemen that Ramirez is up against in the American League are Rafael Devers (BOS), Alex Bregman (HOU), and Matt Chapman (TOR).

Both Guardians had fantastic seasons at the plate. Gimenez finished the season with a .297 batting average which was the second-best in the AL. He also finished with the second-best OBP (.371) and OPS (.837). This helped Gimenez get to his first career All-Star appearance.

Part of Andres' story is how he broke out during the 2022 regular season and established himself as one of the best second basemen in MLB with his offense. We all knew he had a great defense but his ability to get the bat going was a welcome surprise.

There wasn't too much of a surprise with Jose, but that's alright because he was fantastic as he usually is. Ramirez started off the season strong and was the Jose we all know and love. He finished the regular season with 29 home runs which were the second most of third basemen in the AL.

He also led the pack with 126 RBI and 44 doubles.

Considering he did all of this while finding out he needed surgery on his hand all the way back in June is quite impressive. This should get all fans excited to see what a healthy Jose can do on this team next season.

Even if neither of the Guardians wins the award, it's nice that they are getting the recognition they deserve for such an impressive season.

-----

Read More:

Why Jose Ramirez Should Win The 2022 Hank Aaron Award

Why Jose Ramirez Should Win The 2022 Hank Aaron Award

Jose Ramirez's Injury Wouldn't Stop Him From Leading 2022 Guardians To Playoffs

Biggest Takeaways From Francona, Antonetti's Season Recap Press Conference

Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez Named Gold Glove Award Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation