Jose Ramirez Becomes First Player In Cleveland Guardians History To Accomplish This Feat
Jose Ramirez will one day have his number "11" retired by the Cleveland Guardians franchise. He remains one of MLB's top players and continues to make franchise history in the process.
J-Ram reached another career milestone on Thursday against the New York Yankees. Ramirez walked in the top of the sixth inning, and stole second base a few pitches later. This officially gave the third baseman 30 steals and 30 home runs for the 2024 season.
The only other time Ramirez has accomplished this feat was during the 2018 season in which he finished third in American League MVP voting. That year, Ramirez finished with 39 home runs and 34 stolden bases.
Ramirez is now the only player in Cleveland franchise history to have multiple 30/30 seasons. Grady Sizemore in 2008 and Joe Carter in 1987 were the other two players who accomplished this.
Hustle and power sum up the type of player Ramirez has been his entire career, so it's only fitting that he's the only player to have done this.
Even though this accomplishment came on Thursday, Jose hasn't quite looked like Jose recently. Ramirez has a .204/.306/.407 slash line over the last 15 games, which uncharacteristically includes more strikeouts than walks during that stretch.
The Guardians are at risk of losing their place at the top of the AL Central and their going to need Ramirez to play like he did at the start of 2024 if they want to win the division at the end of the season.