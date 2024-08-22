Cleveland Baseball Insider

Jose Ramirez Becomes First Player In Cleveland Guardians History To Accomplish This Feat

Cleveland Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez put together his second 30/30 season in his career.

Tommy Wild

May 25, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Jose Ramirez will one day have his number "11" retired by the Cleveland Guardians franchise. He remains one of MLB's top players and continues to make franchise history in the process.

J-Ram reached another career milestone on Thursday against the New York Yankees. Ramirez walked in the top of the sixth inning, and stole second base a few pitches later. This officially gave the third baseman 30 steals and 30 home runs for the 2024 season.

The only other time Ramirez has accomplished this feat was during the 2018 season in which he finished third in American League MVP voting. That year, Ramirez finished with 39 home runs and 34 stolden bases.

Ramirez is now the only player in Cleveland franchise history to have multiple 30/30 seasons. Grady Sizemore in 2008 and Joe Carter in 1987 were the other two players who accomplished this.

Jose Ramirez swings and hits a double
Aug 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits a single during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Hustle and power sum up the type of player Ramirez has been his entire career, so it's only fitting that he's the only player to have done this.

Even though this accomplishment came on Thursday, Jose hasn't quite looked like Jose recently. Ramirez has a .204/.306/.407 slash line over the last 15 games, which uncharacteristically includes more strikeouts than walks during that stretch.

The Guardians are at risk of losing their place at the top of the AL Central and their going to need Ramirez to play like he did at the start of 2024 if they want to win the division at the end of the season.

Published
Tommy Wild

TOMMY WILD

Home/News