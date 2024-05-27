José Ramírez Is In Good Company With This Stat
It seems like José Ramírez is climbing the club's history board weekly, but this stat puts him in elite company with players in their first 1,341 or fewer career games.
Ramírez is one of the only players in MLB history to record 600+ extra-base hits, 200+ home runs, and 200+ steals in that time frame -- joining Mike Trout, Alfonso Soriano, Barry Bonds, and Willie Mays as the other four to put up the same numbers.
For those who need a refresher, the 31-year-old made his debut in September of 2013 and didn't break camp on the Opening Day roster with the team until 2015 -- in which he was still optioned to Triple-A during that season. Ramírez played shortstop, third, left, and second all before ultimately settling in at the hot corner.
With 15 home runs on the season, Ramírez has been hot in May -- putting up 19 hits, 7 home runs, and 21 RBI in the last 15 games alone. For the entire month, he's slashing .278/.353/.656 with a 1.032 OPS.
The Guardians own the best record in the American League and second in all of baseball at 36-17 -- and Ramírez has played in all but two of the games. At this pace, the switch-hitter will look to surpass the 24 home runs he put up last season before you know it.