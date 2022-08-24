Jose Ramirez Makes History vs. San Diego

Jose Ramirez's historic season reached another milestone on Tuesday night.

Late in Cleveland's game against the San Diego Padres to open the road trip, Ramirez drove in his 100th RBI of the season.

Considering he drove in 103 runs last year and 105 in 2018, the highest paid player in Cleveland's proud franchise history is on pace to back up that contract with the most impressive year of his career.

As it turns out, not many players in the history of the franchise have driven in at least 100 runs this quickly.

Here is the complete list of players that have recorded at least 100 RBI in Cleveland's first 121 games of a season:

Albert Belle (1994, 95 and 96)

(1994, 95 and 96) Manny Ramirez (1999)

(1999) Juan Gonzalez (2001)

(2001) Jim Thome (2001)

(2001) Travis Hafner (2006)

(2006) Jose Ramirez (2022)

Tuesday night's RBI single in the top of the eighth inning added a valuable insurance run. The Guardians managed only two solo homers against the Padres through the first seven frames and held a 2-1 lead.

But after Steven Kwan walked and Amed Rosario reached safely on an excuse-me swinging bunt single 30 feet up the third base line, J-Ram's single through the middle of the diamond gave the Guards an extra run.

