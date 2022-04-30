Congratulations are in order for José Ramírez as he crossed off another milestone on Friday night in Oakland. Ramírez reached his 1,000th career game, all of which were in a Cleveland jersey.

Ramírez would blast a home run to right to put the Guardians on the board in the first inning during his first at-bat. This was his seventh home run on the season, and his third this week.

During his career with Cleveland, Ramírez has posted 170 home runs. Heading into tonight's game he was slashing .347/.407/.708 with an 1.116 OPS in the month of April.

With the Guardians reaching a contract extension right before the start of the 2022 campaign, it's great to know he'll be penciled in the lineup for years to come.

The Guardians are currently in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and are looking to get things turned around during the last leg of the west coast trip in Oakland. The club has Aaron Civale (0-2, 9.58), Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.82), and Triston McKenzie (0-2, 3.71) slated for this series.

After wrapping up the trip on Sunday, the team will have an off day Monday before starting a six-game home stand. The Guardians will have a two-gamer with the San Diego Padres, and a four-gamer with the Toronto Blue Jays upon returning to Cleveland.

