Skip to main content

WATCH: Josh Naylor Hits Walk-Off Home Run To Beat Twins In Extra Innings

Josh Naylor hits walk-off home run to beat the Twins 7-6.

Josh Naylor wants all the smoke and he got it tonight as he hit a walk-off home run to beat the Twins 7-6 in extra innings!

Here is the game-winning homer:

It wasn't the prettiest of games, but the Guardians got the win, in the end, thanks to Naylor's home run.  

The game seemed to be getting away from the Guardians after home runs from Carlos Correa and Max Kepler made it a 6-3 ballgame in the bottom of the tenth. But this team continued to do what they have done all season, which is fight until the game is over. 

That is exactly what Naylor did during his at bat. He came down to the last strike, but still found a way to get it done. 

Even though it was Naylor who ended the game, Steven Kwan once again came up huge for the Guardians as he worked a 3-2 count and eventually got a walk. Without this clutch at-bat, Naylor would never have gotten the opportunity to win the game.

This goes to show that as long as batters can keep getting on base, only good things can happen.

The Guardians will look to keep the magic alive as they go for the series victory in the finale tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

You May Also Like:

Plesac Continues Thriving Despite Lack Of Support

Guardians Farm Report: Noel Blasts First Double-A Home Run For Akron

Steven Kwan Is Settling In As The Guardians Leadoff Hitter

Franmil Reyes Looking Good In Return To Guardians Lineup

Konnor Pilkington Continues To Have Ups And Downs As Guardians Spot Starter

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Cal Quantrill June 24 2022
News

Cal Quantrill Pitches Longest Start Of Career

By Tommy Wild57 minutes ago
Franmil Reyes June 28 2022
Opinion

Franmil Reyes Looking Good In Return To Guardians Lineup

By Tommy Wild8 hours ago
noel13
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Noel Blasts First Double-A Home Run For Akron

By Todd Paquette12 hours ago
Konnor Pilkington June 1 2022
News

Konnor Pilkington Continues To Have Ups And Downs As Guardians Spot Starter

By Tommy WildJun 28, 2022
Zach Plesac
News

Plesac Continues Thriving Despite Lack Of Support

By Brendan GulickJun 28, 2022
chourio
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Top International Prospect Chourio Continues Terrific Start To His Career

By Todd PaquetteJun 28, 2022
Steven Kwan June 22 2022
Opinion

Steven Kwan Is Settling In As The Guardians Leadoff Hitter

By Tommy WildJun 28, 2022
Bryan Shaw
News

Guardians On Five Game Losing Streak After 11-1 Loss Against Twins

By Adrienne GoehlerJun 27, 2022