WATCH: Josh Naylor Hits Walk-Off Home Run To Beat Twins In Extra Innings

Josh Naylor wants all the smoke and he got it tonight as he hit a walk-off home run to beat the Twins 7-6 in extra innings!

Here is the game-winning homer:

It wasn't the prettiest of games, but the Guardians got the win, in the end, thanks to Naylor's home run.

The game seemed to be getting away from the Guardians after home runs from Carlos Correa and Max Kepler made it a 6-3 ballgame in the bottom of the tenth. But this team continued to do what they have done all season, which is fight until the game is over.

That is exactly what Naylor did during his at bat. He came down to the last strike, but still found a way to get it done.

Even though it was Naylor who ended the game, Steven Kwan once again came up huge for the Guardians as he worked a 3-2 count and eventually got a walk. Without this clutch at-bat, Naylor would never have gotten the opportunity to win the game.

This goes to show that as long as batters can keep getting on base, only good things can happen.

The Guardians will look to keep the magic alive as they go for the series victory in the finale tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m.

