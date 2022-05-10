Josh Naylor tied the game with one big swing of the bat with a grand slam on Monday night.

When you're down 8-2 on the road and heading into the ninth, things may look bad. Like, really bad. But for the Guardians, after a solo shot, some fielding breakdowns, and getting on base with some walks and hits, they found themselves with the tying run heading to the plate.

With the situation getting sticky, Tony La Russa decided to go to the pen to bring in his closer Liam Hendriks to seal the game. With bases loaded and two outs, Josh Naylor jumped on the first pitch and absolutely crushed the ball over the center field wall to tie the game up 8-8 in the ninth.

This was the Guardians fifth grand slam of the season already. Not to mention, this was Naylor's second hit of the night, and it could not have come at a better time, nor could have been any more clutch.

