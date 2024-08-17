AL Central Rival Could Steal Cleveland Guardians Star
While the Cleveland Guardians have been arguably the best team in baseball this season, fans have to wonder what could have been.
Shane Bieber, the team's ace starting pitcher, went down for the season after just two games. He has had to undergo Tommy John surgery, but is hopeful to make a comeback next year.
The presence of Bieber could have made the team even more dangerous. One of their only weak points has been the rotation. Bieber would have been the answer to those issues.
His future remains a big question mark for the Guardians. He will become a free agent this offseason.
It seems likely that Cleveland will want to bring him back. However, they'll face some competition from teams around the league in order to make that happen.
Curt Bishop of The Sporting News has suggested that an AL Central rival could be a threat to steal Bieber. That team is none other than the Kansas City Royals.
"Could that team potentially be the Royals? Their offseason moves certainly weren't the sexiest additions, but they've paid off and turned them into a legitimate contender. If Wacha leaves, Bieber would be the perfect replacement. Bieber is a bona-fide ace and is somebody they can rely on in the postseason. Putting him next to Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, and Brady Singer would give the team a World Series-caliber rotation."
In the two starts that Bieber made earlier this season, he was absolutely dominant. He won both games, giving up zero earned runs, one walk, and 20 strikeouts.
Previously, the St. Louis Cardinals have been named a potential landing spot for Bieber as well.
Clearly, bringing Bieber back isn't a sure thing. However, there is unfinished business for the star pitcher with the Guardians and he would likely have interest in sticking in the situation he has found a lot of success.
All of that being said, Bieber's free agency will be the top storyline surrounding Cleveland heading into the offseason. Hopefully, they're able to bring him back.