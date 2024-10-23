Key Guardians Reliever To Miss Entire 2025 Season
The Cleveland Guardians' bullpen was historically good during the 2024 regular season. There are a few reasons to believe this group may only get better next season as more players get healthy over the winter.
However, the organization already knows it will be without Sam Hentges for the 2025 season.
The left-handed reliever last pitched in a big-league game on July 10 and went on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. A doctor later revealed that the injury would require surgery and end his season.
During his end-of-season media availability, Chris Anotnetti provided an update on Hentges and said, "Sam Hentges had a left shoulder capsule repair, which will keep him out all of 2025. So, he will likely not pitch in a competitive major league game until 2026."
If Cleveland's bullpen does have one weakness, it's their lack of left-handed arms. Yes, they do have Tim Herrin. But it's unfair to always rely on him to come into the game when they need a lefty. It is also worth noting that Erik Sabrowski made a strong first impression at the end of the season.
Hentges' best big-league season came in 2022 when he posted a 2.32 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over 57 appearances. He took a slight step back in 2023 and 2024 but proved he could be a reliable arm out of the bullpen in high-leverage moments.
It's always tough on players anytime they're predicted to miss this much time due to an injury. Hopefully, Hentges will have a smooth recovery and stay on track to return as soon as possible.