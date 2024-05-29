Kyle Manzardo Starting To Feel Comfortable In Guardians Lineup
Sometimes it takes a little bit for a player to adjust to the majors after they get their initial call-up. Even top prospects sometimes struggle during their first few weeks in the big leagues.
This is exactly what the Cleveland Guardians saw with Kyle Manzardo when he was promoted at the beginning of May. Cleveland’s second-ranked prospect only recorded three hits over his first 23 at-bats and struck out eight times too.
However, Manzardo has completely flipped the script since this initial stretch and has been one of the Guardians’ best hitters over the last two weeks. He’s now recorded a hit in eight of the last nine games, including a three-hit performance in Tuesday’s win over the Colorado Rockies.
Manzardo touched on what has been the cause of this turnaround after Cleveland’s win.
“Just trusting myself,” said Manzardo. “Trusting the work I’ve put in and all of the things I’ve done to get here and I’m just trying to let that carry me.”
Manzardo went on to say that the support he’s received from his teammates has also played a big part in helping him find his confidence over the last week.
This hot streak is also something that has caught the attention of Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.
“Kyle’s at-bats have been getting better and better, we’ve been talking about that,” said Vogt.
“[On Tuesday], he had four hard-hit balls. He’s just really starting to feel comfortable.”
It also helps that others in Cleveland’s lineup, such as Jose Ramirez and David Fry, are also on a hot streak because this takes a lot of pressure off Manzardo to do too much as a young hitter.
Manzardo is only going to get better as he gets more experience and the Guardians’ ceiling is only going to rise as this happens.