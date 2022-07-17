Last Guardians Game Before All-Star Break Rained Out

Is there a more fitting way to finish up the first half of the season than with a rainout and another doubleheader put on the schedule? Today's series finale against the Detroit Tigers was rained out and will be made up as a traditional doubleheader on August 15.

If you already have tickets for the August 15 game, then you have a chance for a two-for-one because the one ticket will get you into both games on that day! Fans that had tickets to today's game and will be able to attend those games in August can exchange them for one of 30 other selected games.

It's been a pretty gloomy day here in Cleveland, Ohio ever since the sun rose. It never really seemed like the game was going to get played, but now we have the official word.

Both the Guardians and the Tigers have a nice head start on whatever their plans are for the All-Star break. For Jose Ramirez, Andreas Gimenez, and Emmanuel Clase this will be backing up for Los Angeles.

Jose Ramirez will participate in the Home Run Derby and all three will be playing in this year's All-Star Game.

The Guardians will be back in action on Friday night at 8:10 pm EST in Chicago to start a four-game series.

