Legendary Cleveland Pitcher Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame
There's no way to tell the story of baseball without having a full chapter dedicated to C.C. Sabathia and his impact on the game.
The legendary pitcher began his Major League career with the Cleveland Indians, and his legacy will live on forever. On Tuesday evening, he was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
This was Sabathia's first time on the ballot, but there was never any doubt that he would eventually reach the required votes.
C.C. was inducted into the Cleveland Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024, but now he gets the ultimate honor every kid dreams of.
Sabathia truly had a special career and is more than deserving to be a first-ball Hall of Famer.
He spent the first eight seasons of his career in Cleveland and established himself as one of baseball's most dominant pitchers during that stretch.
Sabathia currently sits 13th on Cleveland's all-time wins list with 106 and seventh with 1,265 strikeouts. He also recorded a 3.83 ERA, 1.265 WHIP, and 115 ERA+ while a member of the Indians.
C.C.'s best season with the Indians came in 2007 when he won his first and only Cy Young Award. In that season, Sabathia led the league in games started (34) and innings pitched (241.0) while still posting an ERA of 3.21.
Just a year later, Sabathia was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Matt LaPorta, Zach Jackson, Rob Bryson, and a PTBNL, which ended up being Michael Brantley. That offseason, the ace signed a lucrative deal with the New York Yankees, where he pitched for the next ten seasons of his career.
Sabathia deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He has the talent and resume of one of the top starting pitchers in the sport's history and is still an active member of MLB today.
The only thing left to say is, Welcome to Cooperstown, C.C.!