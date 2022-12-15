Mike Zunino Officially Signs With The Guardians

Mike Zunino is officially a Cleveland Guardian.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon they had signed him to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Even after the reports came out that Zunino was going to sign with Cleveland, there still had to be a few roster adjustments to make that possible. When the Guardians signed Josh Bell it filled up their 40-man roster leaving no room for the new catcher.

Then on Wednesday night, the team traded Owen Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a PTBNL or cash. This opened up the roster spot the team needed to sign the catcher.

With this signing, the Guardians are getting the offensive boost combined with the defense-minded catcher that they were looking for.

Zunino didn't play after June 9 in 2022 because of shoulder surgery last season, but the year before that he was one of the best offensive catchers in the game. He hit 33 home runs and was third among catchers in bWAR with a 3.8. This led to him becoming an All-Star in 2021.

The defense appears to be there for the nine-year catcher too. Since his debut, Zunino is tied for 10th in defensive runs saved and he won Wilson Defensive player of the year with the Rays in 2018.

Obviously, the Guardians hope they are getting 2021, Mike Zunino. But even if they aren't he will be an upgrade over what the team had last season.

-----

