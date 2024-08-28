NL Central Contender Urged To Pursue Shane Bieber This Offseason
Shane Bieber had two stellar starts to open the 2024 season. But before the Cleveland Guardians even came home from that season-opening west coast road trip, their ace immediately found himself shut down for the year and he had Tommy John surgery in the spring.
Still, the 29-year-old could be a highly sought-after free agent this winter.
Curt Bishop of The Sporting News believes that the Milwaukee Brewers should be one of the teams that pursue Bieber in free agency.
"The team doesn't typically spend on big free agents, but a top pitcher might end up being within their price range," wrote Bishop.
"Because Bieber is out for the rest of this season and will begin the 2025 season on the injured list, it's very possible that the Brewers could take advantage of him being available at a discount. They will have Brandon Woodruff coming back next season, so to add another top-of-the-rotation arm would be beneficial for Milwaukee."
While Bieber is almost certainly going to draw lots of attention on the free agent market, the Brewers pursuing him would be a very confusing move based on how their front office has operated in the past. Milwaukee has a history of developing talent and trading it away rather than signing big-name free agents.
Just before the season started, they traded their ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, and they also sent off Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres in the middle of a playoff race in 2021.
The last time they gave out a large contract was to Christian Yelich (nine-year, $215 million) and even that was an extension, not a straight-up free agent signing.
If you look at Milwaukkee's 2024 payroll, all three of its top-paid players were acquired via trade, not free agency.
Yelich is also currently the highest-paid player on the Brewers ($26 million a year), followed by Willy Adames ($12,250,00) and Frankie Montas ($14,000,000), per Fangraphs.
Anything can happen in free agency. Maybe Milwaukee does end up signing Bieber. He may not be with the Guardians next season, but the Brewers signing him would go against how the front office has functioned in the past.