MLB Insider Doesn't Hold Back About Cleveland Guardians' MVP
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the best teams in baseball this season.
Right now, heading into Friday's MLB action, the Guardians hold a 73-54 record. However, there have been some concerns that have come up of late.
Over their last six games, Cleveland has gone just 1-5. They have started cooling from off from their dominant level of play that made them one of the best teams in the league.
While there are some reasons for concern, the truth is that the Guardians have more than enough talent to get back on track. There is no need for panic at this point in time.
Quite a few players have been responsible for the season that Cleveland has put together. That being said, there is one player that sticks out above the rest of the team's "MVP" this year.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today spoke out and did not hold back about how good star closer Emmanuel Clase has been. He also reminded fans and the Guardians of the reports that they were willing to trade him during the offseason.
"Remember when the Cleveland Guardians were open to trading closer Emmanuel Clase last winter? Well, he just happens to be the MVP of their team, leading all of baseball in saves (37) with a 0.64 ERA. He has been successful in his last 24 save opportunities, and he became the first Guardians pitcher to save games on four consecutive days since Jose Mesa in 1995."
Looking at the numbers, Close deserves all of the recognition that he receives.
He has appeared in 59 games so far this season. In those appearances, he has compiled a 4-2 record to go along with a 0.61 ERA, a 0.66 WHIP, a 6.1 K/BB ratio, 37 saves, and just three blown saves. It simply doesn't get much better than that from a closer.
At just 26 years old, Clase also provides massive talent and potential for the future.
Currently, he has four years left on his contract. The final two years of that deal are both club options.
All of that being said, Clase truly has been the MVP for Cleveland this year. He has also been the best closer in baseball. Nightengale is 100 percent right on his take and it's a good thing the Guardians didn't end up moving Clase in a trade during the offseason.