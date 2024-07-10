MLB Insider Reveals Major Concern About Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball this season, as they boast the American League's best record heading into Wednesday night's action.
The Guardians obviously have their fair share of problems, as the starting rotation has been a major issue all year long, and their offense lacks depth.
Still, Cleveland has managed to surge to the top of the standings, and given how deep we are into the season, it appears the Guardians are here to stay.
But is Cleveland's success really all that sustainable?
Keith Law of The Athletic made an appearance on 92.3 The Fan and seemed to have his doubts about the Guardians long term, specifically mentioning their superb hitting with runners in scoring position as something to monitor moving forward.
"I think I'm not the first to point out this club has really kind of played above its head in a lot of ways," Law said. "They've been exceptionally good hitting with runners in scoring position. That's not something you can predict. It's not a separate skill from anything else."
Law added that Cleveland could stand to bolster its lineup between now and the MLB trade deadline, noting that the Guardians should recognize that "they're not going to hit like this with runners in scoring position for the rest of the season."
Cleveland is currently batting .283 with runners in scoring position, which ranks second in the majors. The Guardians are also second with an .845 OPS in that category.
While Law acknowledges that Cleveland could easily finish with the No. 1 seed in the American League, he thinks the easiness of the AL Central will play a significant role in the Guardians' record when it's all said and done.
All of that said, Law is right on the money with his assessment of Cleveland's offense. The Guardians need another bat, and if they don't add one before July 30, they are setting themselves up for potential problems down the stretch.