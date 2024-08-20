MLB Insider Reveals Shocking Numbers For Cleveland Guardians' Offense
The Cleveland Guardians entered play on Tuesday with a record of 72-52, good for first place in the AL Central and one of the best marks in baseball.
But the Guardians have encountered some major issues over the last couple of months, and if they're not careful, those problems could end up submarining their World Series hopes.
We know that Cleveland has had poor starting pitching all year long. That's a given. However, the Guardians are dealing with another significant complication lately: a maddeningly inconsistent offense.
Cleveland has been running into massive difficulty pushing runs across the plate, as evidenced by the Guardians accumulating a grand total of four runs while being swept in a three-game series by the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.
But it doesn't stop there.
Cleveland's offense has been a running issue since late June, as Zack Meisel of The Athletic highlights.
In 77 games prior to June 26, the Guardians only scored one run or less in 6.5 percent of their games. They scored two runs or fewer in 18.2 percent of their matchups and scored three runs or fewer 32.5 percent of the time.
Since then? Those numbers have skyrocketed.
Over 47 contests since June 26, Cleveland has posted one run or less in 23.4 percent of his games, two runs or less 36.2 percent of the time and three runs or less in an alarming 46.8 percent of the club's matchups. So, nearly half the time, the Guardians are unable to score four runs.
Steven Kwan's miserable slump over the last two months is certainly a big culprit for Cleveland's offensive demise, as is David Fry coming crashing down to earth.
Perhaps not so coincidentally, Cleveland has gone just 21-26 during that span. Going back a bit further, the Guardians have gone a pedestrian 36-35 since their 36-17 start.
Cleveland is clinging to a two-and-a-half game lead over the Minnesota Twins (three in the loss column) for the AL Central lead with a pivotal three-game set with the New York Yankees on tap starting Tuesday nighit.