MLB Reporter Reveals Huge Cleveland Guardians Trade Update
The Cleveland Guardians have just a couple of days left to make an impact acquisition ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
Assuming they are looking to make a move, there are two positions that they should pursue above the rest. Those positions are a starting pitcher and an outfielder.
Many teams have already started making moves. However, the real action will start on Monday and into Tuesday. It's likely that the Guardians will be among the teams that make a move.
According to a report from MLB reporter Jensen Lewis, Cleveland is expected to try to make a move.
"I think we go right up to the 11th hour. This front office is going to make a move. I think they have to make a significant one."
Not only does he think the Guardians are going to make a move, but he thinks it will be a sizable one.
There are quite a few really good starting pitchers available on the market. Jack Flaherty is a name that has been heavily connected to Cleveland. Unfortunately, the Detroit Tigers are not motivated to make trades within their own division.
Outside of Flaherty there are quite a few targets to consider. Yusei Kikuchi, Blake Snell, and Frankie Montas could be a few names to keep a close eye on.
When it comes to help in the outfield, Cleveland could pursue names like Michael Conforto, Brent Rooker, and Joc Pederson.
Clearly, the Guardians still have plenty of trade targets they could pursue. They may end up waiting until the last minute, but Cleveland could use some help, they're a legitimate World Series contender, and it seems likely that they'll try to bolster their World Series chances.
Expect to hear more rumors and speculation about the Guardians over the next 48 hoours. It will be interesting to see what they end up doing.