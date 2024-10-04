Multiple Guardians Appear On Latest Top 100 Prospects List
The Cleveland Guardians are currently prepping for the ALDS matchup with the Detroit Tigers. However, it's never too early to start thinking about the top prospects who could make an impact on the team in the future.
MLB Pipeline released their End-Of-Seaosn Top 100 Prospects List, and the Guardians unsurprisingly had multiple names appear on the ranking. Here's each of the players, their ranking, position, and current level of play.
12. 2B Travis Bazzana (High-A)
41. OF Chase DeLauter (Triple-A)
64. Jaison Chourio (Low-A)
72. Angel Genao (High-A)
98. Ralphy Velazquez (High-A)
It's not surprising to see Bazzana this high on the list. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and helped the Lake County Captains win the Midwest League Championship. Bazzana even hit a towering home run and a winning single in the semi-final game to help the team reach the championship.
Another important name to note here is Angel Genao, who was identified as one of the list's " highest risers." Genao jumped 14 spots (82 to 72) from the last ranking and was also part of the Captains championship team.
While Velazquez remains on the list, he did drop 26 spots (72 to 98) since the last time a ranking was released. The reason for this is becasuse, "the left-handed slugger struggled in a late-season assignment to High-A. That gives us more pause on whether he can meet those hitting demands."
Cleveland is certainly excited to watch playoff baseball over the next week. But it's still fun to look at what the future holds for this team and