Nationals Outfielder Identified As Trade Target For Cleveland Guardians

The Athletic identifies Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas as a trade candidate who "makes sense" for the Cleveland Guardians.

Tommy Wild

Jul 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas (28) watches the ball after hitting a double against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians continue to look for more offensive help as the trade deadline approaches. When looking at their roster, they could get more production out of the outfield.

The Athletic recently broke down where each MLB team stands heading into the trade deadline. They identified the Guardians as “a legit World Series threat,” but “They’re also looking to aff another bat, probably in the outfield, via trade.”

One player who they identify as a trade candidate for Cleveland is Washington Nationals OF Lane Thomas

Thomas, 28, is putting together another fine season at the plate, hitting .249/.318/.405 with an OPS of .723. These slugging stats include 10 doubles, eight home runs, and 37 RBI. 

One of Thomas’ biggest strengths is his production against left-handed pitching as he’s currently hitting .347 with a .992 OPS against southpaws.

Thomas could provide a nice boost to Cleveland’s platoon lineup, but would it be worth giving up a prospect of two to acquire him?  

If the Guardians are going to make a trade and give up assets, it needs to be for a big-time player who can contribute every day. 

Lane Thomas takes a secondary lead on first base.
Thomas’ stats are comparable to OF Will Brennan who is already on the roster. Looking at the cumulative data, Brennan has a 106 wRC+, while Thomas has a 98 wRC+ (FanGraphs) and likely wouldn’t fix all of the Guardians' offensive woes.

Trading for Thomas certainly wouldn't hurt the Guardians, but it also wouldn’t get them over the hump, either. 

