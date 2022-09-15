Oscar Gonzalez Hits Longest Home Run Of The Season As Hot Streak Continues

There have been a few Guardians players who have gotten on some unreal hot streaks this season. Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez immediately come to mind.

But these streaks have been nothing compared to the streak that Oscar Gonzalez is currently on. He has been on tare in the month of September and specifically the last seven games.

In the last week, Gonzalez has a .444 batting average, .963 slugging, nine RBI, and four home runs to go on top of all of that.

That kind of power is something we haven't seen from a Guardians player with this consistency all season. This is also the kind of power that will protect Jose Ramirez in the lineup.

In Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Angels, Gonzalez hit an absolute moon shot to the bleachers. The 423 homer was the farthest ball Gonzalez hit this season. This was previously his 420-foot home run on September 9 against the Twins.

This was also the second time this season that Gonzalez hit home runs in back-to-back days. The last time he did this was back on August 23 and 24 when the Guardians played the Padres in San Diego.

Gonzalez is heating up at the right time for the Guardians. They are going to need him down the home stretch as they make their playoff push.

