Rain or shine, the Padres would take the first game of the doubleheader from the Guardians.

What was slated to be an interesting matchup from the start held true as the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres faced up in game one of the doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

Zach Plesac toed the rubber for the Guardians but didn't bring his best game with him. Plesac would go five innings, allowing five hits, five runs, four strikeouts, and four walks.

The Padres would get to Plesac right away, and put three runs up through the first three frames. The Guardians responded in the third, cutting the lead to 3-1.

The Guardians would then tie the game in the fifth at threes, before San Diego came right back, taking a 5-3 lead. The Guardians would get one more in the seventh, which was their final run in the 5-4 loss.

Notable Moments

Mike Clevinger returned to Cleveland to make his first start since 2020. Clevinger has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and only pitched in 19 innings for the team after being moved by the Guardians in a nine-player trade.

Clevinger threw 95 pitches in 4.2 innings, and allowed four hits, three runs, four strikeouts, and walked three. He and Pleasac, as former teammates and friends, did get dinner together the night before.

Owen Miller and Josh Naylor, who were two of the six players sent from the Padres, combined for three of the Guardians seven hits, and three RBIs during the game. The Guardians had left nine on base for the game.

The Guardians and Padres will begin game two at 5:10 PM. The Padres will send out MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 1.76) and the Guardians will have Cal Quantrill (1-1, 3.27) on the mound, who was also a part of the trade in 2020.

