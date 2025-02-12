Past Guardians Standout Starting Pitcher Signs With Marlins
With how incredible the Cleveland Guardians' pitching factor has been over the past decade, there are plenty of former starters sprinkled throughout baseball who are still a part of or signing with other teams.
One pitcher who perfectly fits this example is Cal Quantrill, who was with Cleveland from 2020 to 2023.
Quantrill pitched with the Colorado Rockies in 2024 but was outrighted earlier this offseason. He reported that he has signed a minor league deal to join the Miami Marlins for the 2025 campaign.
Cal's best big league season came in 2021 as a member of the Guardians when he entered Cleveland's rotation due to injuries to their existing group.
In 22 starts that year, Quantrill had a 3.12 ERA and a 1.149 WHIP. He was even one of the best pitchers in baseball following the All-Star Break.
Even though Quantrill is signing a minor league deal, he is coming off a fairly respectable season. Given their starter depth issues, he could be an intriguing veteran option for the Guardians.
He finished the year with a 4.98 ERA, a 1.52 WHIP, and a 93 ERA+, with 14 of his starts coming at the infamous Coors Field, one of the toughest ballparks for a pitcher to throw in due to its high elevation.
Miami already has a respectable rotation, but Quantrill could return to the big leagues at some point this season if the Marlins sustain any more injuries to their current rotation.
