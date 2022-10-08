Skip to main content

Playoff Atmosphere Isn't A Problem For Emmanuel Clase

The Guardians beat the Rays in game one of the American League Wild Card Series after Emmanuel Clase helps get the save.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There is nothing like playoff baseball! It can also be a lot of pressure between the large crowds, rally towels, and loud cheers in the stadium

Progressive Field was no exception to this today. This can be a lot for a young team even if it's taking place on their home turf. This didn't seem to affect the team very much, especially Emmanuel Clase

The closing role is already one that is full of a lot of tension and expectations. Throw in the postseason pressure into that and this could be a bad recipe. 

But Clase came into the game in the eighth inning and went back out for the ninth and absolutely shut down the Rays' offense. 

After the game, Clase said that he was "prepared for this I was told before this I would pitch in the scenario so I was prepared for this and I was really excited I go the opportunity to do it."

Watch the rest of Emmanuel Clase and Amed Rosario's press conference here:

These heightened stakes didn't affect Clase one bit which is a good thing because it's pretty much a lock that we see him at least once maybe even two more times this series as the Guardians look to close out the Rays on Saturday afternoon.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

How The Guardians Managed To Take Game One From The Rays

Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are A Legitimate Playoff Contender

Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay

Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series, 2-1

Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Are The Cleveland Guardians Primed For A World Series Run?

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Jose Ramirez October 7 2022
News

How The Guardians Managed To Take Game One From The Rays

By Tommy Wild
Cleveland Guardians
News

Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are Legitimate Playoff Contenders

By Brendan Gulick
Shane Bieber
News

Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series

By Brendan Gulick
Jose Ramirez
News

Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay

By Brendan Gulick
Wildcard Rosters Are Set
News

Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster vs. Tampa Bay Rays

By Brendan Gulick
Myles Straw September 3 2022
Opinion

The Guardians Biggest Challenge Against The Rays

By Tommy Wild
Rosario and Gimenez July 31 2022
Opinion

Guardians May Have Advantage Over Shane McClanahan In Game One Of Wild Card Series

By Tommy Wild
Ramirez October 6
News

Jose Ramirez Talks About His Relationship With Amed Rosario, Francona Ahead Of Playoffs

By Tommy Wild