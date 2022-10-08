Playoff Atmosphere Isn't A Problem For Emmanuel Clase

There is nothing like playoff baseball! It can also be a lot of pressure between the large crowds, rally towels, and loud cheers in the stadium

Progressive Field was no exception to this today. This can be a lot for a young team even if it's taking place on their home turf. This didn't seem to affect the team very much, especially Emmanuel Clase.

The closing role is already one that is full of a lot of tension and expectations. Throw in the postseason pressure into that and this could be a bad recipe.

But Clase came into the game in the eighth inning and went back out for the ninth and absolutely shut down the Rays' offense.

After the game, Clase said that he was "prepared for this I was told before this I would pitch in the scenario so I was prepared for this and I was really excited I go the opportunity to do it."

Watch the rest of Emmanuel Clase and Amed Rosario's press conference here:

These heightened stakes didn't affect Clase one bit which is a good thing because it's pretty much a lock that we see him at least once maybe even two more times this series as the Guardians look to close out the Rays on Saturday afternoon.

