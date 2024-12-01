Possible Landing Spots For Guardians Top Free Agent
Shane Bieber was drafted by the Cleveland organization in 2016 and spent the last five seasons in the rotation. During that time, he established himself as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball and even won the 2020 Cy Young Award.
However, the Guardians are at risk of losing their ace, who is in unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career.
If Bieber doesn't return to Cleveland for the 2025 season, where else may he end up?
Tim Britton, Chad Jenning, and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic compiled a list of the top free agents and some possible landing spots for them. They list the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, and Guardians as the best fits for Bieber's services.
This all comes after Robert Murray of Fansided reported in the middle of November that the Boston Red Sox and Bieber's representatives had conversations. Murray also noted that Bieber seems to have a strong market.
Hopefully, Bieber will come back to the Guardians on a short-term deal that favors him and the organization. Cleveland desperately needs more starting pitchers, and Bieber is one of the best arms on the market.
If he doesn't return to the Guardians, the Rangers, Cardinals, or Red Sox make a ton of sense as landing spots. Each organization is looking for a front-end starter to complement its already solid rotation.
Whether it's St. Louis, Texas, Cleveland, Boston, or another organization that signs Bieber for the 2025 season, they'll likely be without him on Opening Day as he continues to rehab from surgery.
This health factor is something that could become a key factor in which team Bieber ends up signing.