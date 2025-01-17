Promising Player Projected To Bounce Back With Guardians In 2025
There's a reason that Bo Naylor was considered one of the Cleveland Guardians' top prospects as he made his way through the farm system.
A young catcher who can be a plus defender and a power-hitting threat in the lineup is worth being very excited about.
Since taking over as Cleveland's full-time catcher halfway through the 2023 season, Naylor hasn't quite lived up to that expectation. Bo has shown flashes of what he can be, but he is still working on making that his norm.
However, 2025 could be a new page in the 24-year-old's career, as FanGraphs' ZiPS projection predicts Naylor to have somewhat of a bounce-back season in 2025.
The famous forecasting model is predicting Bo to finish the season with a WAR of 2.0, which would rank third on the Guardians behind Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan in their projection.
Naylor has always been a relatively solid defender in the majors, but this prediction suggests that he will finally find some consistency at the plate.
ZiPS favors Bo to have a solid offensive season and predicts him to hit .220/.309/.397 with an OPS+ of 100. These stats included Naylor hitting 20 doubles, 16 home runs, and 55 RBI.
In the grand scheme of things, these numbers would still make Naylor a league-average hitter with a little more pop from a season ago.
However, Bo was one of the Guardians' worst hitters last season, so even having him improve to an average hitter would help the back half of Cleveland's lineup.
It's important to remember that this is still just a model and prediction for how the season could go. Bo still needs to make the necessary adjustments for it to come to fruition.
But if these projections are correct, a more reliable Naylor at the plate could make up for some of the offense the Guaridains lost when they traded Bo's older brother during the offseason.