Recent Prediction Has Guardians Playing It Safe With Starting Rotation
Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in less than a month. Baseball season is just around the corner, which means it's time to start making predictions and projections for the upcoming season.
For the Cleveland Guardians, one area where there are still several questions is with their starting rotation.
Cleveland's only surefire starter is Tanner Bibee. The rest of their options have either not met recent expectations, are coming off injured seasons, or are still new to the starter role.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted the Guardians' rotation on Opening Day and put together this list:
1. RHP Tanner Bibee
2. RHP Gavin Williams
3. RHP Ben Lively
4. RHP Luis L. Ortiz
5. RHP Triston McKenzie
This projection feels like the most likely scenario for the Guardians at this point in the offseason, and Reuter certainly plays it safe with Cleveland's possible rotation.
This group is actually the exact same one that Guardians On SI predicted would be Cleveland's Opening Day rotation just last week.
If we're going to nitpick with this projection, Ortiz could easily end up being Cleveland's option as their number three in the rotation instead of Lively.
As Reuter notes, the Guardians will get Shane Bieber back at some point in the summer months, barring a setback in his rehab. This addition alone will be a massive boost for Cleveland.
Nick Pivetta, Andrew Heaney, and Kyle Gibson are still intriguing starting pitchers on the free-agent market. They could be solid veteran arms to add to this group if the Guardians do want to spend a little more money on a starting pitcher.
However, nothing currently has been rumored or reported about the Guardians having expressed interest in any of them.
Perhaps the front office makes a shocking move before Opening Day, but as it stands, this is likely the Guardian's best group coming out of Spring Training.