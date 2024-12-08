REPORT: Surprising NL Team Showing Trade Interest in Guardians Stars
The Cleveland Guardians are apparently open to trading first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas, and they are already receiving interest in both players.
Gordon Wittenmeyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer has reported that the Cincinnati Reds have "kicked the tires" on Naylor and Thomas, indicating that the Reds have at least explored a potential deal that would send one or both sluggers to Cincinnati.
However, Reds team president Nick Krall stopped short of saying that the Reds were making an aggressive push for either player.
“We’d talk to anybody and everybody about players and trades and free agents,” Krall said.
Both Naylor and Thomas are set to become free agents after next season, and given the Guardians' rather frugal history, it would absolutely make sense for Cleveland to gauge trade interest in both players.
Of course, whether or not the Guardians actually trade either piece remains to be seen.
Remember: Cleveland just won the AL Central and made it all the way to the ALCS, so you would think the Guardians—who dealt with a rather inconsistent offense all season long—would rather add bats rather than subtract them.
Naylor smashed 31 home runs for Cleveland in 2024, and Thomas—who was acquired at the trade deadline—played a significant role for the Guardians down the stretch.
Still, Cleveland has never been known to sign players to lucrative, long-term contracts, so it stands to reason that the Guardians are open for business.
We'll see if Cleveland decides to move Naylor and/or Thomas as the offseason progresses.