REPORT: Guardians Avoid Arbitration With Starting Pitcher
Triston McKenzie looked like the future ace of the Cleveland Guardians during the 2022 season. However, an injury-riddled 2023 and an inconsistent 2024 campaign have raised some serious questions about his future.
What we do know is that it looks like Sticks will still be in the equation for Cleveland in some capacity in 2025.
Per FanSided's Robert Murray, the Guardians and McKenzie settled on a $1.95 million contract for the 2025 season and avoided going through the arbitration process.
McKenzie is coming off his roughest season as a big leaguer. He made 16 starts in 2024 and posted a 5.11 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 75.2 innings of work. This was his highest ERA at the major league level over his four seasons.
Cleveland eventually optioned Triston to Triple-A halfway through the season to work on getting his rhythm and confidence back. In his 13 minor league appearances, McKenzie has a 5.23 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP.
McKenzie is only two years removed from looking like a true Cy Young candidate in 2022. However, he's never looked the same since missing almost all of 2023 with a shoulder and then an elbow injury.
Despite all of these struggles, McKenzie could still be in Cleveland's plans in 2025. Maybe he'll continue contributing as a starting pitcher, or could the Guardians use him as a bullpen weapon?
Stephen Vogt said earlier this offseason that the organization did see some encouraging signs with McKenzie during his time in the minor leagues, and they want him to have a strong summer and come into spring training ready to compete.