REPORT: Guardians 'Open' to Trading Two Key Players
The Cleveland Guardians are starting to pick up steam in the MLB rumor mill. With the offseason starting to heat up, the Guardians appear to be a team to watch very closely.
While they don't typically spend big money in free agency, Cleveland is just a piece or two away from winning a championship. That could make them get more aggressive this offseason than they have been in years past.
That being said, it sounds like the Guardians are being very active in the trade market.
According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cleveland is "open" to trading both outfielder Lane Thomas and first baseman Josh Naylor.
"Like the Brewers, the Guardians were a playoff qualifier. But it should surprise no one that Cleveland is open to trade offers for first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas, both of whom are entering their walk years. MLB Trade Rumors projects Naylor to earn $12 million in arbitration, Thomas $8.3 million. Rinse and repeat: When a player’s salary rises and his years of control diminish, small-market teams often look for a way out."
Thomas was a huge hero for the Guardians in the postseason. Moving on from him would be a bit of a surprise, but Cleveland may be looking for a way to upgrade in other areas.
Naylor has been a name that has been mentioned in trade rumors for the last month or two.
It will be interesting to see what the Guardians choose to do this offseason. Fans are hoping to see them break away from their conservative approach a bit.
No one is expecting Cleveland to spend huge money, but being a little more aggressive to chase a championship would be a welcome sight.
Clearly, both Thomas and Naylor are names to watch. If the Guardians end up moving one of them, it would be interesting to see what kind of follow-up moves they choose to make.
Fans should buckle up for what seems like could be a very busy offseason from Cleveland.