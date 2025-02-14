REPORT: Cleveland Guardians Sign Veteran Reliever
The Cleveland Guardians have been searching for more pitching depth as the offseason winds down. With spring training games right around the corner, they were able to find an arm.
According to a report by Kiley McDaniel, an MLB insider for ESPN, the Guardians have signed veteran relief pitcher Jakob Junis. He has also been a starter at different periods in his career.
McDaniel's report also included the fact that this deal is for one year and is guaranteed to pay Junis $4.5 million.
Junis is an intriguing addition for Cleveland. He could end up being a very valuable pickup.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, Junis ended up appearing in 24 games and recording six starts. He compiled a 4-0 record to go along with a 2.69 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP, 51 strikeouts, just eight walks, and 67 innings pitched.
Needless to say, those numbers were very solid from the 32-year-old right-hander.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Junis could end up having a sizable role. He will be asked to provide consistency out of the bullpen and could be a spot starter when the Guardians need him as well.
Granted, this isn't a splash signing, but it's the kind of move that championship teams make. No team can ever have enough solid bullpen pitching.
All of that being said, the deal is done and Junis is now in Cleveland. Hopefully, he can put together another strong season like he had last year and become a key piece for the Guardians.
