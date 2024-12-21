REPORT: Guardians Trade All-Star Slugger To Diamondbacks
The Cleveland Guardians have already made some big moves this offseason, and they're not done yet. They already traded one-half of the right side of their infield in Andres Gimenez, and now the other half is on the move, too.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Saturday evening that the Guardians are trading 1B/DH Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance Round B pick.
Naylor had been in trade rumors since the playoffs ended, so seeing one finally come to fruition isn't surprising at all.
Still, there are valid questions about where the Guardians go from here following the deal.
It'll be difficult for the Guardians to replace Naylor's production in their lineup. He hit .243/.320/.456 with an OPS of .776 during the 2024 regular season. Naylor also had a career-high 31 home runs and 108 RBI for the Guardians.
Cleveland's trade now paves the way for Kyle Manzardo to take over as the Guardians' full-time first baseman. However, the Guardians will definitely need to add some more veteran depth to their roster.
This trade makes a lot of sense for the Diamondbacks, given they just lost their first baseman, Christan Walker, who reportedly signed with the Houston Astros on Friday afternoon.
It'll be interesting to see where the Guardians go from here. Lane Thomas was another name who was brought up in trade rumors right beside Naylor.
Does this trade mean a Thomas move is no longer an option for the Guardians? Will Lane be the next piece to be moved before spring training?