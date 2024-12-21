Cleveland Baseball Insider

REPORT: Guardians Trade All-Star Slugger To Diamondbacks

The Cleveland Guardians are reportedly trading Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jul 14, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have already made some big moves this offseason, and they're not done yet. They already traded one-half of the right side of their infield in Andres Gimenez, and now the other half is on the move, too.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Saturday evening that the Guardians are trading 1B/DH Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance Round B pick.

Naylor had been in trade rumors since the playoffs ended, so seeing one finally come to fruition isn't surprising at all.

Still, there are valid questions about where the Guardians go from here following the deal.

It'll be difficult for the Guardians to replace Naylor's production in their lineup. He hit .243/.320/.456 with an OPS of .776 during the 2024 regular season. Naylor also had a career-high 31 home runs and 108 RBI for the Guardians.

Cleveland's trade now paves the way for Kyle Manzardo to take over as the Guardians' full-time first baseman. However, the Guardians will definitely need to add some more veteran depth to their roster.

Oct 18, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) hits a two RBI double in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game four of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images

This trade makes a lot of sense for the Diamondbacks, given they just lost their first baseman, Christan Walker, who reportedly signed with the Houston Astros on Friday afternoon.

It'll be interesting to see where the Guardians go from here. Lane Thomas was another name who was brought up in trade rumors right beside Naylor.

Does this trade mean a Thomas move is no longer an option for the Guardians? Will Lane be the next piece to be moved before spring training?

