REPORT: Former Guardians Starting Pitcher Signing With Division Rival
Back on October 9, Alex Cobb started for the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of their 2024 American League Division Series on the road against the Detroit Tigers.
Two months later, and it turns out that he was pitching in what appears to be his new home ballpark.
According to The Athletic MLB Senior Writer Ken Rosenthal, the free agent Cobb has agreed to a one-year contract with Detroit, pending a physical exam.
Cleveland acquired the right-hander from the San Francisco Giants just before the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline. In exchange, the Guardians sent left-handed starting pitcher prospect Jacob Bresnahan and infield prospect Nate Furman to the Giants. Furman was confirmed as a player to be named later nearly a month after the initial deal was announced.
After a rehab start with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, Cobb eventually made three regular season starts for Cleveland this year. He went 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA for the Guardians, recording 10 strikeouts to just three walks in 16.1 innings of work.
Then, the 37-year-old made a pair of postseason starts for Cleveland during its run to the 2024 American League Championship Series.
His first was against the Tigers in Game 3 of the 2024 ALDS. The right-hander suffered the loss, allowing three hits, two earned runs, one walk, and one intentional walk, while throwing two strikeouts across three innings. Five days later, Cobb started Game 1 of the 2024 ALCS on the road against the New York Yankees. He recorded another loss, allowing five hits, three earned runs, and three walks, while throwing three strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work.
Cleveland was reportedly interested in bringing back the veteran starting pitcher. However, he seems poised to suit up for an American League Central Division rival next year.