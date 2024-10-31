REPORT: Guardians Bench Coach Staying With Cleveland
Under first-year manager Stephen Vogt, the 2024 Cleveland Guardians had a strong coaching staff that helped lead the team to the American League Championship Series.
One of the coaches on this staff has recently been held in high regard as a potential MLB manager, as he was reportedly a finalist for a Major League manager vacancy.
However, it appears that he will remain in his current coaching position with Cleveland.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Guardians Bench Coach Craig Albernaz has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Miami Marlins manager position.
Per Passan, he had also previously withdrawn himself from consideration for the Chicago White Sox manager position, which was eventually awarded to Will Venable.
Albernaz joined Cleveland this past offseason after spending the previous four years with the San Francisco Giants as their bullpen coach and catching instructor. He and Vogt also had strong ties before both joined the Guardians. The two were teammates in the Tampa Bay Rays' Minor League ranks during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
In his first season on Cleveland's coaching staff, Albernaz helped guide the Guardians to their 12th AL Central Division title in franchise history, and second in the last three seasons.
Cleveland's offense ranked fourth in MLB in fewest strikeouts, tied for fifth in stolen bases, and tied for 12th in home runs. The Guardians' pitching staff also had a productive campaign, leading MLB in holds and ranking top-three in: fewest hits allowed, opposing batting average, saves, fewest runs and earned runs allowed, ERA, and WHIP.
With Albernaz reportedly remaining with the Guardians, Cleveland retains one of its key coaches for at least another season.