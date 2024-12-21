REPORT: Guardians Signing Former Fan Favorite First Baseman
On Saturday, it was reported that the Cleveland Guardians traded 2024 All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Shortly after this news was reported, it appears that Cleveland has now added a new first baseman to potentially take his place.
According to multiple reports, first reported by ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Guardians are signing first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year, $12 million contract, pending a physical.
Santana had a solid 2024 season at the plate with the Minnesota Twins, batting .238 with 23 home runs and 71 RBI in 150 games. He also recorded 124 hits, 26 doubles, and a .748 OPS.
The 38-year-old switch hitter has become a household name for Guardians fans over the years.
Cleveland first traded for him back in 2008, and he eventually made his MLB debut with the team during the 2010 season. Santana went on to play for Cleveland through the 2017 season before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2018 campaign. He was then traded back to Cleveland during the 2018 offseason and played for the team for the next two years.
In his 10 seasons with Cleveland, Santana batted .251 with 216 home runs and 710 RBI, and earned his lone MLB All-Star selection with the club back in 2019. He currently ranks top-10 in Guardians franchise history in: walks (881, second), home runs (tied for sixth), extra-base hits (503, eighth), and intentional walks (51, tied for ninth).
At the moment, with this reported addition, Cleveland's first basemen tandem for 2025 would likely consist of Santana and 24-year-old Kyle Manzardo.