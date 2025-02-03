Cleveland Baseball Insider

REPORT: Longtime Cleveland Arm Signing Minor League Deal With Yankees

Former Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is reportedly signing a Minor League contract with New York.

Aug 7, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have had a few pitchers from their 2024 squad depart for other teams this offseason.

Both Eli Morgan and Nick Sandlin were traded, while Matthew Boyd and Alex Cobb were signed by other teams in free agency.

And now, another 2024 Cleveland arm is reportedly on the move.

According to Jack Curry of YES Network, Carlos Carrasco is signing a Minor League contract with the New York Yankees.

The Guardians also thanked the right-hander on social media for his contributions to the team this past season.

Cleveland signed Carrasco to a Minor League contract last offseason with an invite to Major League Spring Training last offseason. He made 21 starts for the Guardians in 2024, going 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA, 89 strikeouts, and 33 walks in 103.2 innings of work.

The 37-year-old was a regular in Cleveland's starting rotation into early August before being placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left hip strain.

Aug 7, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After making a rehab start with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks in mid-September, he was designated for assignment four days later. The right-hander was then sent outright to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. After one start with Columbus, he ended the season on the Development List before eventually electing free agency in late October.

This was Carrasco's second stint with the Guardians. After being acquired from the Philadelphia Philles in the Cliff Lee trade, he pitched for Cleveland from 2009 through 2020. He was eventually traded to the New York Mets in January of 2021 in the Francisco Lindor deal.

Carrasco, a longtime fan favorite, ranks fourth in Guardians franchise history in career strikeouts (1,394) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.938), while ranking seventh in career strikeouts per nine innings (9.321).

LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

