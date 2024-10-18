REPORT: Marlins Request To Interview Guardians Bench Coach For Manager Job
The entire Cleveland Guardians staff has done a tremendous job of helping the team overachieve during the 2024 season. Many didn't predict the Guardians would even reach the postseason, and now they're in the ALCS.
However, the Guardians may risk losing a key piece to that staff. On Thursday evening, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Miami Marlins had requested permission to interview Cleveland bench coach Craig Alerbnaz for their manager vacancy.
"The Miami Marlins have asked for permission to interview Craig Albernaz, the Guardians' bench coach, for their managerial opening. Albernaz has deep roots in the Tampa Bay organization - the former employer of Peter Bendix, who is now the head of baseball operations for the Marlins," wrote Olney on X (formally Twitter).
This is the second time in a week that Albernza's name has been linked to the Marlins' job. Last week, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Miami was interested in Albernaz joining their organization.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Albernaz depart the Guardians to take on a manager job. He was originally interviewed to be Cleveland's skipper before the front office offered the job to Stephen Vogt. Vogt has also said multiple times this season how much he leans on Albernaz during games and how great of a job he does.
No matter what happens with Miami in the future, Albernaz and Cleveland's current focus is the New York Yankees, who will play in Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday night at Progressive Field.